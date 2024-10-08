Business Standard
Wave Group targets over Rs 500 cr from new Ghaziabad housing project

It has launched around 250 apartments for sale. The company is expecting sales bookings value of more than Rs 500 crore, according to property consultants

The group plans to launch about 7 million square feet in the premium and affordable group housing categories in Wave City in the current fiscal.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Realty firm Wave Group is expecting more than Rs 500 crore revenue from a new luxury housing project in its 4,200-acre township in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The company has launched a new project 'Eden', spread across 5.2 acres, Wave Group said in a statement.

It has launched around 250 apartments for sale. The company is expecting sales bookings value of more than Rs 500 crore, according to property consultants.

Last month, Wave Group had said it plans to launch around 9,000 flats in its 4,200-acre township 'Wave City' at Ghaziabad to monetise its huge land bank amid strong housing demand.

 

The group plans to launch about 7 million square feet in the premium and affordable group housing categories in Wave City in the current fiscal.

The investment to develop a 7 million square feet area and potential sales value were not disclosed.

Topics : Real Estate property

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

