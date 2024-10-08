Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Gujarat based Jubilant Ingrevia joins WEF's Global Lighthouse Network

Gujarat based Jubilant Ingrevia joins WEF's Global Lighthouse Network

Announcing the names of 22 innovative manufacturers who have joined its Global Lighthouse Network, the WEF said this community now comprises 172 leading production facilities

World Economic Forum

Other new entrants include units of Foxconn Industrial Internet, AstraZeneca, Coca-Cola, and GE HealthCare.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Gujarat facility of Jubilant Ingrevia on Tuesday became the latest Indian firm to join the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network, a cohort of industry leaders transforming manufacturing with AI innovation.

India-based units of ReNew, Cipla, Ceat, Dr Reddy's, Mondelez International, Unilever, ACG, Schneider Electric and Tata Steel are already on the list.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Announcing the names of 22 innovative manufacturers who have joined its Global Lighthouse Network, the WEF said this community now comprises 172 leading production facilities and value chains that harness digital technologies at scale to drive next-generation operational excellence, environmental sustainability and workforce development.

 

About Jubilant Ingrevia Limited (Bharuch, India), it said the company deployed 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) technologies in global brownfield speciality chemical manufacturing and reskilling over 2,000 employees.

Through more than 30 integrated use cases leveraging artificial and machine learning, IoT-based digital twin and predictive platforms, Jubilant Ingrevia's site reduced the overall process variability by 60 per cent and almost doubled production volume, it added.

Jubilant Ingrevia, a global integrated life science products and innovative solutions provider, separately said, in a statement, that in the next three years, it aims to further reduce emissions by 20 per cent and institutionalise digital interventions across all its plants.

The company's CEO and Managing Director Deepak Jain said, "At Jubilant Ingrevia, we have invested significantly over the last few years to transform our plants digitally, and the impact of these efforts is clearly visible across efficiency, environment and safety parameters in our plants".

More From This Section

BioPrime

Agri biotech firm BioPrime raises $6mn in Series A funding led by Edaphon

magicpin

Magicpin records 15-times order growth on ONDC network in 15 months

Bigbasket, Urban company

BigBasket, Urban Company lead in fair pay; most platforms fall short

Vodafone

Vodafone Idea in talks with DoT to ease bank guarantees for older spectrum

Spicejet

SpiceJet to add 10 aircrafts by next month; first plane induction on Oct 10

The latest cohort of 19 Fourth Industrial Revolution and three Sustainability Lighthouses spans 10 countries -- China, the Czech Republic, Germany, India, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden and Trkiye, and newcomers Switzerland and Vietnam.

The latest cohort of Lighthouses has observed an average 50 per cent boost in labour productivity, attributed to various digital solutions like interactive training programmes, smart devices and wearables, and automated systems that combine robotics, AI and machine vision, the WEF said.

Other new entrants include units of Foxconn Industrial Internet, AstraZeneca, Coca-Cola, and GE HealthCare.

The Global Lighthouse Network is a World Economic Forum initiative it co-founded with McKinsey and Company and counselled by an advisory board of industry leaders, working together to shape the future of global manufacturing.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

3 Adani firms join WEF initiative to play role in global decarbonisation

school education, school

Slipping scores: How education knocked India down in the gender gap race

Li Qiang in Dalian. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China Premier Li Qiang warns decoupling will lead to 'destructive spiral'

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

India ranks 63rd on Global Energy Transition Index, Sweden on top: WEF

India global gender gap index

Gender Gap index: Indian women earn Rs 40 for every Rs 100 earned by men

Topics : World Economic Forum Artificial intelligence Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon