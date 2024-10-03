WazirX looks to set-up committee of creditors as it plans on restructuring

Business Standard
Last week, a Singapore court granted a four-month moratorium to the platform, giving the embattled firm time to restructure its business without the pressure of legal proceedings

WazirX

At present, the creditor base is skewed towards low-value claims, WazirX said. Around 87 per cent of the users on the platform represent less than 8 per cent of the total claims by value | Photo: Shutterstock

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Embattled crypto exchange WazirX has initiated the process of establishing a 10-member committee of creditors (CoC) by October 9 to provide consultation on its restructuring procedures.

The creditors, who are users affected by the $230 million crypto theft, will be sorted based on the size of their claims, from smallest to largest. This list will be divided into 10 separate tranches, each representing 10 per cent of the total claims.

At present, the creditor base is skewed towards low-value claims, WazirX said. Around 87 per cent of the users on the platform represent less than 8 per cent of the total claims by value.
 

In a blog post, the crypto exchange said that the sum of all the claims in these tranches amounts to $546.5 million. In total, the platform has around 4.3 million creditors.

One per cent of creditors will be selected at random to establish the Contingent Creditor Pool. These will be eligible to form a potential CoC member pool, and subsequently, one creditor from each tranche will be randomly selected from this cohort to form the final committee.

“It is essential that the sampling be entirely random to remove any potential bias from the selection process – a random number generator will be utilised to ensure randomness in selection,” the company stated.

WazirX plans to establish the contingent creditor pool by October 3, and a potential CoC member pool by October 8. It aims to finalise the committee by October 9.

The company will organise a CoC meeting within a week of the committee's formation.

Last week, a Singapore court granted a four-month moratorium to the platform, giving the embattled firm time to restructure its business without the pressure of legal proceedings.

A moratorium provides applicants with temporary relief from legal actions.

WazirX, whose parent company Zettai is based in Singapore, applied for restructuring at a Singapore court on August 23.

Last month, the company said customers affected by the recent cyberattack would not be able to recover their full funds, even as the firm seeks to restructure.

At a virtual press conference earlier this month, the firm’s advisors explained that the company might return 55-57 per cent of the capital.

The crypto exchange platform is currently restructuring and seeking a white knight to provide capital and pursue partnerships and collaborations.

This includes implementing revenue-generating products and mechanisms to share profits with users, tracing and recovering stolen crypto assets, and/or allowing users who urgently need liquidity to withdraw crypto assets more quickly and exit the restructuring process.

The company had blamed its third-party wallet service provider, Liminal Custody, for the security breach.

Liminal has denied the allegation.


First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

