We are much ahead of market in premiumisation: HUL MD & CEO Sanjiv Mehta

The maker of LUX soaps expects its premium products will keep driving margins

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Sanjiv Mehta
Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the country’s largest fast-moving consumer goods company, is much ahead of market in premiumisation and, on average over the past 10 years, the firm has increased its contribution from premiumisation by 100 basis points every year, Sanjiv Mehta, managing director and chief executive officer, told analysts after its earnings conference call.
The maker of LUX soaps expects its premium products will keep driving margins.
He said: “I don’t think premiumisation as a trend will stop so long as the country keeps growing at 6 per cent (or) 7 per cent … and then when you take into account the inflation you’re talking about a nominal growth rate of 13 per cent (or) 14 per cent even when you look at the salaried class. All surveys are indicating that salary increases this year are going to be anywhere in the vicinity of 8 per cent to 10 per cent. So money will definitely come in if the economy keeps
Topics : HUL Hindustan Unilever Ltd FMCG HUL

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

