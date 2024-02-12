We want to take strategic positions in proximal markets: ITC's Sanjiv Puri

Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director of ITC, is looking to expand the conglomerate’s play outside India by taking “strategic positions” in markets close to home in the non-cigarette fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and hospitality businesses.

In a recent conversation with Business Standard, Puri revealed that ITC is setting sights beyond India’s borders. “We already export to 100-odd countries. We want to scale that up and take some strategic positions in markets close to us,” he said.

When it comes to FMCG, this could mean acquiring assets or setting up a manufacturing base. “We might invest or acquire something in a proximal