WeWork India likely to buy back 27% from bankrupt global business

The Virwanis of the Embassy group are looking to buy back the 27 per cent stake owned by WeWork Global in WeWork India, say sources with knowledge of the discussions.

WeWork Inc recently applied for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

The Virwanis, who run the co-working space business through the Embassy group in Bangalore, own 73 per cent stake in WeWork India, and conduct its operations independently. The joint venture with WeWork Inc allows them to use the international co-working brand name.