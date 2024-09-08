Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Whistleblower complaints at Indian companies up 8% to 1,074 in FY24

Whistleblower complaints at Indian companies up 8% to 1,074 in FY24

Of the BSE-50 companies, two-year data of whistle-blower complaints were available for 14 companies

Whistle-blower complaints at Indian companies increased 8 per cent year-on-year to 1,074 in 2023-24 (FY24), according to data collated for BSE-50 companies.
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Amritha PillayPrachi PisalJaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Whistle-blower complaints at Indian companies increased 8 per cent year-on-year to 1,074 in 2023-24 (FY24), according to data collated for BSE-50 companies.

Of the BSE-50 companies, two-year data of whistle-blower complaints were available for 14 companies.

Experts and industry executives view the rise as a sign of a stronger reporting mechanism. “The global median of whistle-blower complaints is 1.5 per cent of the total employees. India’s reporting is far away from this average,” said Jagdeep Singh, partner, EY India Forensic and Integrity Services.

Combined, these 14 companies employed nearly 1.1 million in FY24. The median of the

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon