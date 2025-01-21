Business Standard

Home / Companies / News / Will increase investment in UP: Adani after participating in Maha Kumbh

Will increase investment in UP: Adani after participating in Maha Kumbh

Gautam Adani along with his wife and Adani Foundation Chairperson Preeti Adani took a holy dip in the Ganges and also performed prayers

Gautam Adani, Adani, Priti Adani

The Adani Group has partnered with Iskcon for the distribution of prasad at the Maha Kumbh. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mahakumbh Nagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, visited the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday along with his wife Preeti Adani and said that his group is committed to increasing investment in Uttar Pradesh.

"There are immense opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, and the state government is working in the right direction for development. The Adani Group will continue to contribute to this progress. We are committed to making further investments in Uttar Pradesh," he told the media. 

About his experience at the Maha Kumbh, he said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on behalf of the citizens of the country, for the grandeur and the arrangements here."  He further added, "Millions of people come to this fair, and the cleanliness and other arrangements here are a subject of study for management institutes and corporate houses. It has been an amazing experience to be here."  An official from the company informed that Gautam Adani along with his wife and Adani Foundation Chairperson Preeti Adani took a holy dip in the Ganges and also performed prayers. They visited the Shankar Vimanmandapam temple situated on the banks of the Ganges and offered their prayers.

 

The Adani Group has partnered with Iskcon for the distribution of prasad at the Maha Kumbh. Gautam Adani had arrived in Prayagraj to participate in prasad distribution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

