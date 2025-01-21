Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches drug to treat blood clotting issues

Glenmark Pharma on Tuesday announced that its United States (US) arm has launched Phytonadione injectable emulsion in a strength of 10 mg/mL single-dose ampules, used to treat bleeding or blood clotting problems caused by Vitamin K deficiency. The single-dose ampule (vial) is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vitamin K1 injectable emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL, manufactured by Hospira Inc., the company said in a regulatory filing. Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, Glenmark’s president and business head in North America, said the launch expands the company's portfolio of products within the institutional channel while also strengthening its commitment to bringing quality and affordable alternatives to patients. According to IQVIA data for the 12-month period ending November 2024, the Vitamin K1 injectable emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL market achieved annual sales of approximately $19.7 million in the US.