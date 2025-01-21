Business Standard

IT major HCLTech expands its global delivery footprint in Hyderabad

IT major HCLTech expands its global delivery footprint in Hyderabad

Located in the Hi-Tech City, the 320,000 sq ft facility will house 5,000 people and has received Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council

HCL Tech

HCLTech has been present in Hyderabad since 2007. With the addition of the new centre, its footprint will span five centres across the city with a capacity of 8,500 seats. (File Image)

IT services major HCLTech today announced that it has expanded its global delivery footprint in Hyderabad with the launch of a new centre. The new centre will provide cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital transformation solutions to global clients across industries such as hi-tech, life sciences, and financial services.
 
Located in the Hi-Tech City, the 320,000 sq ft facility will house 5,000 people and has received Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council, underscoring HCLTech’s commitment to sustainable business practices.
 
"Hyderabad, with its world-class infrastructure and high-quality talent pool, has been a key location in HCLTech’s global network. The new centre will bring cutting-edge capabilities to our global client base and contribute to the local technology ecosystem,” said C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director, HCLTech.
 
 
HCLTech has been present in Hyderabad since 2007. With the addition of the new centre, its footprint will span five centres across the city with a capacity of 8,500 seats.
 

