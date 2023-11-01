Will manufacture chips in India once it builds fabs, OSAT plants: Qualcomm

Global semiconductor giant Qualcomm Inc will manufacture semiconductor chips in India once the country is ready with its fab plants and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facilities. The San Diego, US-based company will leverage its scale and requirement for large volumes of chips, as well as bring its cutting-edge technology of making leading nodes with partners.
Elaborating on its strategy in India, Qualcomm India president Savi Soin, in an interview, said: "Yes, once the fabs and OSAT