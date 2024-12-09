Will not use 6E trademark: Mahindra Electric Automobile to Delhi HC

Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd told the Delhi High Court on Monday that it will not use the “6E” trademark for its upcoming electric car model, the BE 6, until the trademark infringement lawsuit filed by IndiGo is resolved.
Mahindra stated it will rebrand the model from BE 6E to BE 6 but plans to contest IndiGo’s claims in court. Meanwhile, IndiGo informed the court it would not pursue an injunction against the automaker.
The matter is now scheduled for hearing in April 2025.
IndiGo had filed a trademark infringement case against Mahindra Electric Automobile in the Delhi High Court, alleging infringement of its ‘6E’ trademark in Mahindra’s new electric car, the Mahindra BE 6E, which is expected to launch in February 2025.
The dispute arose after the registrar of trademarks, on November 25, accepted Mahindra Electric’s request to register the ‘BE 6E’ mark in Class 12.
Under trademark laws, there are 45 classes of trademarks, with Classes 1–34 pertaining to products and Classes 35–45 pertaining to services.
More From This Section
IndiGo operates under the callsign ‘6E,’ which is also a key identifier of its branding. In aviation, a callsign is a combination of letters and numbers used to identify an aircraft or aviator in air-ground communications (in this case, 6E).
The ‘6E’ brand also offers a range of services to its passengers, including seat selection, priority check-in, complimentary snacks, and the ability to flexibly reschedule or cancel flights. Additionally, the 6E add-ons provide options for extra baggage, pre-booked meals, and lounge access.