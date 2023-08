India's space economy to grow to $45 bn in next 10 yrs: Chairman, IN-SPACe

Significant no of women feel they have equal growth opportunities: Report

Digital capital of India is creating 'new grand bargain', says Nilekani

Tata Steel plans to scale up usage of hydrogen in steel making process: CEO

Wipro's Q1 revenue may slip up to 2.3% QoQ; flat margins likely: Analysts

Wipro to invest $1 bn in AI over 3 years, launches new platform for tech

Wipro Q1FY24 result analysis: How brokerages have interpreted the numbers

BFSI, tech clients spending more on cost-optimisation deals: Wipro chairman

IT giant Wipro is focusing on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, as well as its acquisition of Capco, to enhance revenues in the banking, financial

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com