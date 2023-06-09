Working on concept to reduce average cargo release time to 1 hr: CBIC

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri on Friday said they are committed to putting in place a concept to reduce the average release time of cargo to one hour in the future.

He said that on the trade facilitation front, even though they have made very significant progress, more needs to be done.

"We are drawing up our vision for the future as CBIC, particularly, for the Amrit kal, we are committed to putting in place a Customs-one. The concept of Customs-one is that we are targeting an average release time of one hour," he said here at an event.

He said that the trade environment is changing, and a lot of challenges are there.

Citing an example, he said as many free trade agreements are coming and that, there is a need to look at ways to verify the certificate of country of origin.

He added that the government is taking a series of steps to ease processes for exports and imports.

Also Read CBIC extends interest waiver on customs duty payable via ECL till April 13 CBIC asks taxmen to recover lower dues from firms under insolvency Issues faced during customs duty payment to be resolved soon: CBIC Customs dept monitoring toy imports, newer modus operandi adopted: CBIC Govt removes basic customs duty of 10% on whole tur to check local prices Netflix, Amazon, Disney-backed group protests India's tobacco rules: Report Tanla to acquire ValueFirst Group in all-cash deal of up to Rs 395 crore K Raheja Corp sells luxury homes worth Rs 1,100 cr in single project Go First's CoC now in place; approval for revival plan likely soon: Report PTC Industries setting up Rs 300-cr titanium recycling plant in Lucknow

But still, there is a lot of work to do, he said, adding the national committee on trade facilitation (NCTF) has set out an ambitious action plan for "us and where certain targets were given to us in terms of bringing down the release time of cargo".