ZEEL to launch 2 new hybrid channels, expand reach to new audiences

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) will launch two new hybrid regional channels in August, Zee Power (Kannada-language) and Zee BanglaSonar (Bengali-language), to expand its audience reach amid a shift in the type of content viewers consume today.

Both new channels are expected to feature fast-paced content. Through Zee BanglaSonar, the company aims to target male audiences (generally over 30 years) without alienating its female audience base, with a mix of fiction, non-fiction, films, and new experimental-format content. Through Zee Power, it aims to target a young, semi-urban audience, mostly females, with new-age and aspirational stories. Zee Power will launch with five