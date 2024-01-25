Sensex (    %)
                        
Zee walks back on $1.4 bn TV cricket rights deal with Disney: Report

Zee in August told Indian stock exchanges it had signed a strategic licence agreement with Disney to take over certain International Cricket Council TV broadcast rights

Zee, ZEEL

Source: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Zee Entertainment has conveyed to Walt Disney it does not intend to move forward with a deal to pay around $1.4 billion for cricket TV rights it acquired from the U.S. firm, two people with direct knowledge said.

Zee in August told Indian stock exchanges it had signed a strategic licence agreement with Disney to take over certain International Cricket Council TV broadcast rights for four years starting 2024 from the U.S. firm, which continued to retain streaming rights.
 
Zee did not respond to requests for comment, while Disney declined to comment. 

Topics : Zee Entertainment Cricket disney

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

