Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it has joined hands with Jammu & Kashmir Bank to provide financing solutions to its dealer partners.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked with Jammu & Kashmir Bank would empower over 4,000 Maruti Suzuki sales outlets across the country with comprehensive inventory funding options for their working capital requirements, the auto major said in a statement.
"Our collaboration with J&K Bank will focus on innovative financing solutions for inventory funding for our dealer partners," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.
This strategic alliance reinforces the company's long term association with J&K Bank, leveraging the strength of both the MSIL and J&K Bank to offer tailored retail finance products and end-to-end working capital solutions, thus marking a significant milestone for both the organisations, he added.
"The MoU is surely a big step towards providing vital inventory funding support to Maruti Suzuki's extensive dealer network seamlessly across the country," J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

