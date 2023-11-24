Sensex (-0.07%)
Zen Technologies, govt of Goa sign MoU for setting up R&D facility in state

The new facility will be established at a cost of Rs 50 crore, and is expected to create employment opportunities for 800 individuals

portable-counter-drones

In September, Zen received orders for anti-drone systems from the Ministry of Defence

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Zen Technologies Limited, a provider of simulators for weapons and allied defence equipment, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Goa to set up a new R&D facility in the state.

The new facility, to be set up at the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) Tuem, Goa, will be established at a cost of Rs 50 crore and is expected to create employment opportunities for 800 individuals.
The company said that this new facility will help it in its manufacturing capabilities, particularly in cutting-edge simulators and drone-related technologies.

In a press release, the company stated: "The new facility will serve as an anchor unit for the EMC, with plans to develop and source sub-assemblies from Goan micro, small and medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This symbiotic relationship is expected to boost the local economy and contribute to the overall development of the region."

Following the establishment of the facility, Zen Technologies will expand its manufacturing base, affirming its commitment to expansion.

The press release read: "The facility will serve as an operational hub, supporting both domestic and a measured expansion of export business. In light of the strong demand visibility and to mitigate geographical risk, Zen Technologies has decided to proceed with this expansion. This strategic development will not only fortify the company's manufacturing presence but also diversify its operational landscape, underlining a proactive approach to business growth and resilience."

Last month, Zen Technologies Limited secured a Rs 100 crore order from the Ministry of Defence for its advanced force-on-force tank training system, enabling tank units to train in real terrains without live ammunition.

In September, Zen received orders for anti-drone systems from the Ministry of Defence, which was worth Rs 227.65 crore. Additionally, it had also secured an order worth Rs 202 crore from the defence ministry.

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

