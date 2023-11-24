Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

AmpIn Energy Transition plans Rs 3,100 cr investment in Eastern region

In Eastern region, the firm said it already has the largest solar open access portfolio of 200 MWp, the largest utility power purchase agreement with CESC for a 250 MWp of wind solar hybrid project

renewable energy, japan, renewable energy in japan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AmpIn Energy Transition on Friday announced plans to invest Rs 3,100 crore in states including Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.
The investments will be made towards setting up renewable energy projects of about 600 MW and a 1.3 GW integrated manufacturing facility of solar cells and modules, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Significant investments are planned in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and the Northeastern states. The investment reflects our commitment of accelerating the renewable energy transition and adoption of clean energy solutions in the Eastern region," the company said.
In the Eastern region, the company said it already has the largest solar open access portfolio of 200 MWp, the largest utility power purchase agreement (PPA) with CESC for a 250 MWp of wind solar hybrid project.
The company is serving marquee customers in the region across diverse sectors such as steel and cement, IT and data centre, heavy engineering, FMCG, utility etc through its projects.
"Our investment in the region marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive the transition to renewables in the region. With the right policy intervention like Green Energy Open Access, the shift to renewables is unstoppable.
"The integrated solar cell & module manufacturing capacity that we are establishing in the region, would strengthen the push to renewables," said Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD and CEO, AmpIn Energy Transition.
AmpIn is India's leading renewable energy transition platform with a total portfolio of 3 GWp spread over 17 states of India.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

Christmas Comes Early: Air India Express offering 30% discount on tickets

Investors pour $40 bn into stocks in two weeks as markets surge: BofA

Amazon hit by strikes, protests across Europe during Black Friday trade

Barclays working on $1.25 bn cost plan, could cut up to 2,000 jobs: Report

Indian Oil to double Ennore LNG terminal's capacity to 10 mn metric tpy

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : renewable energy clean energy North East

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon