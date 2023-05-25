Stock of this aerospace & defense company has zoomed 93% thus far in 2023

Also Read Zen Technologies hits record high; up 35% in one month on robust Q3 results ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump Drone start-up Garuda raises $22 mn in series A funding from SphitiCap This smallcap aerospace & defense stock has zoomed 73% thus far in 2023 ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts Elecon Engg hits new high on positive outlook; zooms over 2900% in 3 years Zomato surges 36% in two months on improved operational performance Midcaps to outdo benchmarks in setting historic peak; 50% flash leadership Star Cement surges 9% on heavy volumes; nears 4-year high Indian Hotels gains 3% to hit record high on healthy business outlook

Shares of Zen Technologies rallied 9 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 354.90 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after its board approved allotment of over 4 million equity shares to investors on conversion of compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs).Thus far in the calendar year 2023, the stock of India’s leading anti-drone technology and defense training solutions provider has zoomed 93 per cent, as compared to a less than 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.Zen Technologies is engaged in indigenous design, development and manufacture of sensors and simulators technology based defence training systems, drones and anti-drones solutions and has relentlessly been providing defence training solution and seamless services to Ministry of Defence (Armed Forces), Security Forces Police and Para-military forces.Zen Technologies today said its board approved the allotment of 4.06 million equity shares of Re 1 each on conversion of compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) to the holders of CCDs belonging to public category. The board also approved the allotment of 469,333 equity shares on conversion of convertible warrants to the holders of warrants belonging to promoter category.The company will allot more than 1 million equity shares to University of Notre Dame DU LAC (1.41 million) and investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal (1.13 million).Meanwhile, for the financial year 2023 (FY23), Zen Technologies reported a robust earnings, with standalone profit after tax (PAT) zooming 1,763 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 37.64 crore. The company had posted PAT of Rs 2.02 crore in FY22.Revenue grew 201 per cent YoY to Rs 161.44 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) improved substantially to 34.62 per cent in FY23 from 12.34 per cent in FY22.As on March 31, 2023, the company has orders in hand of around Rs 473 crore. The management said the company has placed bids for substantial orders and expects the results to be out by H1 of FY24.The management anticipates a few order wins under the emergency procurement plan, which will further accelerate the company’s growth. It is also optimistic about the promising prospects of the export market.