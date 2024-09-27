Business Standard
Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra resigns to pursue other interests

Designated as senior management personnel, Chopra has tendered her resignation, with effect from September 27, 2024, Zomato said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

Online food ordering and delivery platform Zomato on Friday said its co-founder and Chief People Officer Akriti Chopra has resigned to pursue other interests.

Designated as senior management personnel, Chopra has tendered her resignation, with effect from September 27, 2024, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

She has been with the company for 13 years and played a key role in setting up and scaling Zomato's legal and finance teams in her previous role as CFO.

Before joining Zomato, she worked with PwC for three years in the tax and regulatory practice.

 

In January last year, another Zomato co-founder and its then chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar resigned after over a decade stint in the company. Before that in November 2022, another co-founder Mohit Gupta had resigned. Gupta was elevated to co-founder level in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.


Topics : Zomato Indian e-commerce industry

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

