Zomato creates Guinness World Record for largest first aid lesson

The event was held at Nesco, Goregaon in Mumbai, and attended by more than 4,300 delivery agents, making it the world's largest on-ground first aid training programme ever conducted

Photo: X/ @deepigoyal

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Food ordering and delivery platform Zomato has set a Guinness World Record for the largest first aid lesson (single venue) as it organised a first-of-its-kind programme to equip delivery partners with crucial lifesaving skills.

The event was held at Nesco, Goregaon in Mumbai, and attended by more than 4,300 delivery agents, making it the world’s largest on-ground first aid training programme ever conducted.

Alongside the event, Zomato selected five delivery agents who will work closely with the Zomato team for two months at its Gurugram headquarters. The selected delivery partners will share their ideas with the Zomato team to co-create enhanced services and offerings for the benefit of the larger delivery partner community.


“As part of our first responders training programme, in the last few months, we have effectively trained over 30,000 delivery partners across 45 cities in medical assistance. Today’s impressive turnout of over 4,300 delivery partners reassures us of our endeavours and makes us extremely proud of our delivery partner community,” said Rakesh Ranjan, chief executive officer (CEO), Food Delivery, Zomato.

"This has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest first aid lesson (single venue)! We remain committed to finding innovative ways to ensure the well-being of both delivery professionals and the communities they serve," he added.

Veteran Indian cricketer Anil Kumble was also present at the event. He signed special helmets for the delivery agents at the end of the event, and the company distributed first aid kits and certificates.
First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

