Zomato creates Guinness World Record for largest first aid lesson

Food ordering and delivery platform Zomato has set a Guinness World Record for the largest first aid lesson (single venue) as it organised a first-of-its-kind programme to equip delivery partners with crucial lifesaving skills.









Over 30,000 Yesterday in Mumbai, we broke the ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????????????s for the largest first aid lesson at a single venue, together with 4,300 delivery partners.Over 30,000 @zomato delivery partners are now professionally trained to provide medical aid and help during… pic.twitter.com/6sl3lWcE0R June 13, 2024 The event was held at Nesco, Goregaon in Mumbai, and attended by more than 4,300 delivery agents, making it the world’s largest on-ground first aid training programme ever conducted.





ALSO READ: Zomato to invest Rs 300 cr in Blinkit, total rises to Rs 2,300 cr Alongside the event, Zomato selected five delivery agents who will work closely with the Zomato team for two months at its Gurugram headquarters. The selected delivery partners will share their ideas with the Zomato team to co-create enhanced services and offerings for the benefit of the larger delivery partner community.

“As part of our first responders training programme, in the last few months, we have effectively trained over 30,000 delivery partners across 45 cities in medical assistance. Today’s impressive turnout of over 4,300 delivery partners reassures us of our endeavours and makes us extremely proud of our delivery partner community,” said Rakesh Ranjan, chief executive officer (CEO), Food Delivery, Zomato.

"This has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest first aid lesson (single venue)! We remain committed to finding innovative ways to ensure the well-being of both delivery professionals and the communities they serve," he added.

Veteran Indian cricketer Anil Kumble was also present at the event. He signed special helmets for the delivery agents at the end of the event, and the company distributed first aid kits and certificates.