Food delivery aggregator Zomato to infuse Rs 300 crore in Blinkit

Food delivery aggregator Zomato will be infusing Rs 300 crore in its quick commerce business, Blinkit, according to regulatory filings sourced from Tofler.

Zomato will also invest Rs 100 crore in its entertainment business. Zomato Entertainment is in the live events and ticketing business.

The latest tranche of investment from Zomato will take the total investment into Blinkit to Rs 2,300 crore since its acquisition.

The fund infusion is in line with the expansion plans announced by Blinkit.

Post its Q4 FY24 results, Zomato had said that Blinkit will expand its store footprint to 1,000 by the end of FY25. This is doubling from its current base of 526, as of March 31, 2024. This comes after they added 75 stores in just one quarter, i.e., the fourth quarter of FY24.

The frenzy to expand its quick commerce segment is also because it wants to expand its reach in other regions. While quick commerce has grown faster, the growth is being driven by one city, Delhi NCR. The gross order value (GOV) from Delhi was Rs 1,748 crore, compared to Bengaluru which had GOV of Rs 485 crore and the average of the next six cities was Rs 193 crore.

The fund infusion also happens as competition is gearing up. Closest rival Swiggy is in the midst of coming out with its initial public offering. Mumbai-headquartered Zepto is looking to raise more funds, and bigger e-commerce players like Flipkart have announced their serious foray into the quick commerce segment.

This investment also brings to the fore the growing significance that Blinkit has managed to create within Zomato’s business. In 2022, Zomato acquired Blinkit in a $569 million all-stock deal. In 2021, Zomato had acquired a 9 per cent stake in Blinkit (then known as Grofers) for $100 million.

Deepinder Goyal then had said that quick commerce was the firm’s stated priority as they see growth potential.

In the recent results, Blinkit also overtook the food delivery business in terms of growth.

The gross order value (GOV) of Blinkit has doubled in Q4 FY24 to Rs 4,027 crore from Rs 2,046 crore in Q4 FY23. GOV grew 13.7 per cent sequentially. Compare this to the food delivery business, where GOV at Rs 8,439 crore grew 28 per cent. But sequentially, the growth was marginally down by 0.6 per cent.