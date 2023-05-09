close

Zomato shares sink 6% after rival food delivery aggregator Swiggy markdown

Zomato ended the session at Rs 60.94 (BSE), valuing the food delivery company at Rs 52,281 crore

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Zomato, food delivery, online
Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
Shares of Zomato fell over 6 per cent on Tuesday after Invesco, a US-based fund manager, nearly halved the valuation of its rival food delivery aggregator Swiggy.
Zomato ended the session at Rs 60.94 (BSE), valuing the food delivery company at Rs 52,281 crore.
The slashing of valuations of Swiggy comes at a time when many investors are re-evaluating the valuations of technology companies across the globe.
First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

