Zydus gets WHO approval for API of Miltefosine used in Kala-Azar treatment

Ahmedabad-headquartered Zydus Lifesciences has received the World Health Organization's (WHO's) prequalification approval for the bulk drug or the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of the key drug to treat Leishmaniasis or Kala Azar, called Miltefosine, the company said in a statement. This would enable larger access to the drug globally as it would be added to the WHO prequalification list.

Leishmaniasis is caused by protozoan parasites which are transmitted by the bite of infected female phlebotomine sandflies. The disease affects some of the world’s poorest people and is associated with malnutrition, population displacement, poor housing, a weak immune system, and lack of financial resources.

According to WHO, there are three main forms of the disease: cutaneous leishmaniasis (CL), visceral leishmaniasis (VL), also known as kala-azar, and mucocutaneous leishmaniasis (MCL). CL is the most common form, VL is the most severe form and MCL is the most disabling form of the disease. VL, if left untreated, causes death in more than 90 per cent of cases. An estimated 700,000 to 1 million new cases and an estimated 30,000 new cases of VL occur annually.

In 2018, 92 and 83 countries or territories were considered endemic for, or had previously reported cases of, CL and VL, respectively. Today, more than 1 billion people live in areas endemic for leishmaniasis and are at risk of infection.

It may be noted here that the Vaccine Technology Centre (VTC) of Zydus Lifesciences, which has two R&D centres - Catania, Italy and another in Ahmedabad - have been developing a vaccine for Leishmaniasis. In 2015, Zydus had said that its R&D subsidiary Etna Biotech will collaborate with the US-based National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD) to develop a vaccine against visceral leishmaniasis (VL), known as Kala-Azar in India.

Meanwhile, the stock of pharma major Zydus Lifesciences hit lifetime highs last week and has gained 40 per cent over the last three months. More than half the gains for the stock came in the last month.