close
Sensex (0.61%)
63982.11 + 390.78
Nifty (0.60%)
19103.50 + 114.35
Nifty Midcap (1.21%)
39242.45 + 467.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
5903.90 + 66.70
Nifty Bank (0.47%)
42901.30 + 200.35
Heatmap

Zydus ties up with Guardant to promote cancer tests across India, Nepal

The agreement demonstrates a shared commitment to advance precision medicine and improve patient outcomes in the region, it added

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited

The companies have inked a co-marketing agreement to jointly promote the Guardant360 portfolio in India and Nepal.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has joined hands with oncology firm Guardant Health to jointly promote a portfolio of liquid and tissue biopsy tests across India and Nepal.
The companies have inked a co-marketing agreement to jointly promote the Guardant360 portfolio in India and Nepal.
The tests to be promoted include the Guardant360 and Guardant360 TissueNext tests for comprehensive genomic profiling and the Guardant360 Response test for monitoring response to treatment, the drug maker said in a statement.
The agreement demonstrates a shared commitment to advance precision medicine and improve patient outcomes in the region, it added.
By combining resources and expertise, both organisations aim to empower oncologists with the necessary tools to help inform treatment decisions for patients with advanced cancer, Zydus noted.
"This collaboration with Zydus to co-promote the Guardant360 portfolio across their extensive network signifies our mutual commitment to address unmet cancer treatment needs by equipping oncologists with genomic tests that help patients with advanced cancers receive the best targeted treatment option in order to improve outcomes," Guardant Health Asia, Middle East and Africa CEO Simranjit Singh noted.
A Zydus Lifesciences spokesperson noted that access to critical diagnostic tests and precision oncology will go a long way in guiding better clinical outcomes and support the fight against advanced solid cancer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

AstraZeneca announces launch of cancer medication Tremelimumab in UAE

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Zydus Lifesciences receives final USFDA approval for varenicline tablets

Zydus Lifesciences appoints Punit Patel as president & CEO of Americas

Tata Motors to supply, operate 200 e-buses in Srinagar, Jammu for 12 yrs

Zurich Insurance to buy 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

Ambani's Reliance Industries considers record $1.8 billion bond sale

SAP bets big on GenAI driven by strong demand for digital transformation

KFin Technologies launches compliance management platform Guardian

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences cancer test India Nepal

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Reliance IndustriesIND vs SL Playing 11Onion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon