Zydus ties up with Guardant to promote cancer tests across India, Nepal

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has joined hands with oncology firm Guardant Health to jointly promote a portfolio of liquid and tissue biopsy tests across India and Nepal.

The companies have inked a co-marketing agreement to jointly promote the Guardant360 portfolio in India and Nepal.

The tests to be promoted include the Guardant360 and Guardant360 TissueNext tests for comprehensive genomic profiling and the Guardant360 Response test for monitoring response to treatment, the drug maker said in a statement.

The agreement demonstrates a shared commitment to advance precision medicine and improve patient outcomes in the region, it added.

By combining resources and expertise, both organisations aim to empower oncologists with the necessary tools to help inform treatment decisions for patients with advanced cancer, Zydus noted.

"This collaboration with Zydus to co-promote the Guardant360 portfolio across their extensive network signifies our mutual commitment to address unmet cancer treatment needs by equipping oncologists with genomic tests that help patients with advanced cancers receive the best targeted treatment option in order to improve outcomes," Guardant Health Asia, Middle East and Africa CEO Simranjit Singh noted.

A Zydus Lifesciences spokesperson noted that access to critical diagnostic tests and precision oncology will go a long way in guiding better clinical outcomes and support the fight against advanced solid cancer.