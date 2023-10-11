close
Anant Goenka named VC for RPG, retains role in CEAT, Zensar Technologies

Educated at the Wharton School and holding an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Goenka initiated his professional journey with Unilever and RPG's KEC International

Ceat Managing Director, Anant Goenka

Anant Goenka

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
The RPG Group, a $4.4 billion conglomerate with interests ranging from tyres to IT, announced the appointment of Anant Goenka as its Vice-Chairman on Wednesday.

Alongside this new position, Goenka will retain his roles as the Vice Chairman of both CEAT and Zensar Technologies. Entrusted with spearheading the group's digital, sustainability, and innovation agendas, Goenka's appointment is aimed at guiding the next phase of the Group's expansion. RPG Enterprises expressed that this strategic move underlines the reinforced leadership, led by Harsh Goenka, ensuring sustained stability for the enterprise.

Commenting on the appointment, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group, said, "Anant's exemplary tenure at CEAT, marked by a decade of performance excellence, positions him ideally to shape RPG Group's forthcoming growth trajectory. As we navigate an era marked by swift technological shifts, I am confident in Anant's ability to drive change and adeptly respond to evolving technologies, markets, and consumer needs.”

Reacting to his new role, Anant Goenka remarked, “This is both an honour and a significant responsibility. I'm committed to furthering the growth and competitiveness of our diverse businesses, all the while staying true to our core values, governance standards, and our pursuit of happiness.”

Educated at the Wharton School and holding an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Goenka initiated his professional journey with Unilever and RPG's KEC International. Later, after a noteworthy stint at CEAT, he transitioned from his role as MD and CEO to become the vice-chairman earlier this year.

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

