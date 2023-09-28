close
Ashwin Dani, credited for success of Asian Paints, passes away at 79

It was Ashwin Dani who pioneered the idea of computerised colour matching in the Indian paint industry

Ashwin Dani

Ashwin Dani

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Ashwin Dani, co-founder and non-executive director of Asian Paints, has passed away at the age of 79, the company said on Thursday. Dani is credited with taking the company, established by his father and three others in 1942, to new geographies and incorporating technology into its operations.

Notably, Dani pioneered the idea of computerised colour matching in the Indian paint industry.

Announcing his demise, the company said, "With deep regret, we inform you that Ashwin Dani, Non-Executive Director of the Company, left for heavenly abode today, on account of brief illness."

Dani has been associated with the company since 1968. The company said he "has been a strong force in heralding the company to technological excellence". Dani joined the company's board in 1970. He held the position of vice-chairman and managing director of the company from 1998 to 2009.

"Since 2009 he continued on the board as the non-executive director and vice-chairman of the board and the company. For the period between 2018 and 2021, he held the position of chairman of the board and the company. Ashwin Dani will always be remembered for his significant contributions to the company," the announcement said. He stepped down in 2021.

Dani was known to be a collector of art and a yoga practitioner. He completed his Bachelor of Arts/Science from the University of Mumbai and later did a masters in Science from the University of Akron. He also did a diploma in colour science from Rensselaer Polytechnic, Troy, New York, USA.

Apart from introducing many products in India, Dani also played a key role in setting up the 50:50 joint venture between Asian Paints Limited and PPG Industries, Inc, US, the world's leading manufacturer of automotive coatings. The joint venture - PPG Asian Paints - is in its 21st year.

According to Forbes, he was the 20th richest person in India, with a net worth of $7.7 billion as of 2022.
First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

