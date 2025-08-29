Friday, August 29, 2025 | 06:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BS Infra Summit: India becoming a global gateway, say airport CEOs

BS Infra Summit: India becoming a global gateway, say airport CEOs

Delhi and Noida airport chiefs say India is on the cusp of becoming a global aviation hub, driven by rising transfer traffic and expanding international connectivity

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Delhi International Airport, and Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit in New Delhi
Indian can become a global transport hub, said Christoph Schnellmann (left) and Videh Kumar Jaipuriar at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit

BS Reporter New Delhi
14 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:22 AM IST

Indians travelling abroad are the country’s “natural strength” in its aspiration to become a global aviation hub, said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Delhi International Airport, and Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit in New Delhi. Safety has to be the “primary consideration” when designing aviation infrastructure, they said in a panel discussion moderated by Deepak Patel. Edited excerpts: 
  When does an airport become a hub? 
Jaipuriar: There is no set criteria for any airport to be called a global hub. It is more about how well you
