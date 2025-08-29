BS Infra Summit: India becoming a global gateway, say airport CEOs

Indians travelling abroad are the country’s “natural strength” in its aspiration to become a global aviation hub, said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Delhi International Airport, and Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit in New Delhi. Safety has to be the “primary consideration” when designing aviation infrastructure, they said in a panel discussion moderated by Deepak Patel. Edited excerpts:

When does an airport become a hub?

Jaipuriar: There is no set criteria for any airport to be called a global hub. It is more about how well you