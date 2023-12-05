Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) appoints Puneet Yadu Dalmia as MD & CEO

The board of the company has approved both the appoints in its meeting held on Tuesday

Managing Director Puneet Dalmia

Managing Director & CEO Puneet Dalmia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd on Tuesday said its board has appointment Puneet Yadu Dalmia as Managing Director & CEO of the company for five years with effect from December 8.
While incumbent Mahendra Singhi will shift to the role of Strategic Advisor to Managing Director & CEO from December 9, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The tenure of Singhi as Managing Director & CEO will successfully culminate on December 8, 2023 and thereafter, Singhi will act as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of DCBL as well as Strategic Advisor to Managing Director & CEO," the filing said.
The board of the company has approved both the appoints in its meeting held on Tuesday.
Dalmia Cement is the fourth largest cement maker of the country. It operates a manufacturing capacity of 44.6 MTPA, across 15 cement plants and grinding units in 10 states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Puneet Dalmia appointed as MD, CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) after Singhi

Dalmia Bharat lines up Rs 19K cr to battle Adani, UltraTech Cement

NCLT approves Himadri, Dalmia Group's joint resolution plan of Birla Tyres

ACC, Ambuja, Dalmia Cement: Analysts remain selective on cement stocks

Adani to continue using ACC, Ambuja brands; no plans to merge cement units

Rajiv Anand to replace Analjit Singh as Chairman of Max Life Insurance

JSW Energy appoints Sharad Mahendra as Joint MD & CEO, effective Feb 1

Tata Consumer Products announces appointment of Ashish Goenka as Group CFO

Gautam Adani back in world's top 20 richest billionaires after stock rally

Ashneer Grover fined Rs 200,000 for defamatory content on BharatPe

Topics : Dalmia Cement

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon