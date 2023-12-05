Dalmia Cement (Bharat) appoints Puneet Yadu Dalmia as MD & CEO

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd on Tuesday said its board has appointment Puneet Yadu Dalmia as Managing Director & CEO of the company for five years with effect from December 8.

While incumbent Mahendra Singhi will shift to the role of Strategic Advisor to Managing Director & CEO from December 9, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

"The tenure of Singhi as Managing Director & CEO will successfully culminate on December 8, 2023 and thereafter, Singhi will act as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of DCBL as well as Strategic Advisor to Managing Director & CEO," the filing said.

The board of the company has approved both the appoints in its meeting held on Tuesday.

Dalmia Cement is the fourth largest cement maker of the country. It operates a manufacturing capacity of 44.6 MTPA, across 15 cement plants and grinding units in 10 states.