Tata Consumer Products announces appointment of Ashish Goenka as Group CFO

Goenka, currently employed with Jubilant Foodworks Ltd as its President & CFO, brings more than 20 years of experience in finance in the FMCG and telecom sectors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Ashish Goenka as Group CFO with effect from December 18, 2023.
Goenka, currently employed with Jubilant Foodworks Ltd as its President & CFO, brings more than 20 years of experience in finance in the FMCG and telecom sectors, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) said in a regulatory filing.
He had earlier worked with Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Bharti Airtel.
Prior to joining Jubilant Foodworks, he served as EVP & Group Finance Controller at Bharti Airtel, where he had joined as CFO for Network Services.
He began his career with HUL as a management trainee and spent 14 years with the Unilever group and rose to hold various positions, including General Manager Finance, Sales and Customer Development, Strategy Director (South Asia) and Head Finance- Global, Unilever International, Singapore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Consumer Products

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

