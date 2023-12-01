JSW Energy Ltd on Friday announced appointment of Sharad Mahendra as Joint Managing Director and CEO of the company.

His appointment is effective from February 1, 2024, the company said in an exchange filing.

"Consequent to the vacancy created on account of Prashant Jain's decision to take early retirement, Sharad Mahendra has been appointed as a Whole-time Director (Joint Managing Director & CEO - Designate) with effect from December 1, 2023," JSW Energy said.

His appointment as a Whole-Time Director is effective from December 1, 2023 for a term of 5 years.

Mahendra will take charge as Joint Managing Director and CEO with effect from February 1 next year. Jain will continue to be Joint Managing Director & CEO till January 31, 2024.

Prior to this appointment, Mahendra was CEO of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (a 100 per cent subsidiary of JSW Steel Limited).

He has worked with JSW Energy earlier as well as Chief Operating Officer (Energy Business) in 2017 where he led the power sales, mining, corporate commercial, legal, coal procurement, regulatory and corporate affairs functions.

In 2019, he was appointed as a Whole-Time Director of the company. He left JSW Energy in 2020 to join as CEO of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited.