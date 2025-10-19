Emirates NBD is here for 15-20 years: RBL Bank CEO R Subramaniakumar

UAE-based Emirates NBD PJSC has entered into an agreement with Mumbai-based RBL Bank to invest ₹26,850 crore (around $3 billion) for a stake of up to 60 per cent, marking the largest cross-border investment in an Indian private bank. RBL Bank’s Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) R. Subramaniakumar spoke to Subrata Panda in an interview in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:

How are you looking to use the funds that will come into the bank for growth?

Currently, we are focusing on getting the transaction completed. But, we have a broad plan to guide our next steps. Our focus