Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / From John Matthai to CS Setty, a look at SBI chairpersons over the years

From John Matthai to CS Setty, a look at SBI chairpersons over the years

Raj Kumar Talwar was the longest-serving SBI chairman, with his term spanning from 1969 to 1976

C S SETTY, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI)

C S SETTY, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI) | photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With SBI completing 70 years of existence, Business Standard looks at some of the chairpersons who have led the country’s premier bank and their key achievements.
 
John Matthai 
Matthai was independent India’s first railway minister, and subsequently became India’s second finance minister, presenting two budgets. Later, he went on to become the first chairman of SBI. He was at the helm of the bank from 1 July 1955 to 30 September 1956. 
 
P C Bhattacharya 

Also Read

Banks, bank

SBI, Indian, Union Bank gain up to 4%; what's driving PSU Banks today

PremiumSBI, State Bank Of India

SBI, BoB, Canara Bank shares aim for new highs this June; can it happen?

bank, banks

Nifty PSU Bank index surges 3%; SBI, IOB, Canara, Union Bank rally up to 4%

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: SBI, IEX, 8 others to go ex-date on May 16; full list here

stock market broker

Stocks to watch today, May 15: Tata Power, Eicher, SBI, JSW Energy, Godfrey

Paresh Chandra Bhattacharya was the third chairman of SBI, serving from March 1957 to February 1962. Interestingly, prior to becoming SBI chairman, he served as a secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and later became Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), serving from March 1962 to June 1967.
 
 
Borra Venkatappaiah 
Venkatappaiah was the fourth chairman of SBI, leading the bank between 1962 and 1965. Interestingly, prior to becoming SBI chairman, he served at the Reserve Bank of India as Executive Director and later as Deputy Governor.
 
Raj Kumar Talwar 
Talwar was the longest-serving SBI chairman, with his term spanning from 1969 to 1976. He was the youngest person to lead the bank as chairman at the age of 47. Later, he went on to chair IDBI Bank as well.
 
D N Ghosh 
Ghosh was the 12th chairman, leading SBI from 1985 to 1989. He was credited with drafting the nationalisation ordinance for 14 private banks in 1969. Under his chairmanship, the process of computerisation in SBI branches began. He is also credited with launching SBI’s merchant banking arm – SBI Capital Markets – and SBI Mutual Fund.
 
Arundhati Bhattacharya 
Bhattacharya was the first woman to serve as chairperson of SBI, from October 2013 to October 2017, succeeding Pratip Chaudhuri. Under her chairmanship, she oversaw the merger of five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank with SBI in 2017. She is currently CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India and South Asia.
 
Dinesh Kumar Khara 
Khara succeeded Rajnish Kumar as chairman of SBI, serving from October 2020 to August 2024. Under Khara, SBI’s net profit surged from ₹20,000 crore in a financial year to over ₹60,000 crore. Additionally, cumulative profits over his four-year term reached ₹1.63 trillion, surpassing the bank’s total profits over the previous 64 years.
 
C S Setty 
Setty succeeded Khara as chairman of SBI in August 2024. Under Setty, for the first time, SBI topped ₹1 trillion in operating profit in FY25. He has set a target for SBI to achieve ₹1 trillion in net profit in the next three to five years.
 

More From This Section

Realty, Real Estate

Housing.com parent company REA India appoints Praveen Sharma as CEO

Ganesh Mani, chief operating officer of Ashok Leyland, will take additional charge as the chief executive officer of Switch Automotive Mobility (Switch India) with effect from September 1.

Ganesh Mani to take charge as Switch India CEO, effective September 1

Saurav Goyal, Senior Vice President & head of Driver and Delivery Organisation, Swiggy

Swiggy names Saurav Goyal SVP to head Driver and Delivery Organisation

Bata India, shoemaker, Bata

Bata Group names Panos Mytaros global CEO, replacing Sandeep Kataria

Bata Global CEO Sandeep Kataria

Sandeep Kataria, first Indian global CEO of Bata, steps down after 5 years

Topics : SBI stock State Bank of India fraud State Bank of India employees Arundhati Bhattacharya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayNothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon