Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 12:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / State Bank of India at 70: Tracing the journey of India's biggest lender

State Bank of India at 70: Tracing the journey of India's biggest lender

From its 1800s roots to today's banking giant, SBI marks 70 years since its birth

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender
premium

As SBI completes 70 years of its existence, Business Standard takes a data-driven look at the bank's journey over the decades

Subrata Panda New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The origins of State Bank of India (SBI) date back to the early 1800s, when the East India Company established the Bank of Calcutta, later renamed the Bank of Bengal. This was followed by the formation of the Bank of Bombay and the Bank of Madras. In 1921, these three presidency banks were merged to form the Imperial Bank of India. Subsequently, on July 1, 1955, the Imperial Bank was nationalised to create the State Bank of India, marking the birth of the premier commercial bank of the country. 
Topics : sbi Banking sector Indian banking system
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon