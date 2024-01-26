Sensex (    %)
                        
Games24x7's Bhavin Pandya hopes 2024 will be a promising year for industry

Bhavin Pandya hopes this year will offer clarity around regulations on which games are allowed and which aren't

Bhavin Pandya, co-founder & co-CEO, Games24x7
Bhavin Pandya, co-founder & co-CEO, Games24x7

Shivani Shinde
7 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 10:42 PM IST
Not many entrepreneurs openly acknowledge that luck is as crucial as hard work in achieving success. Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and co-CEO of gaming unicorn Games24x7, is among the exceptions.

“I’m a big believer in luck,” Pandya says. While many people talk about their hard work, he says, for every ounce of effort or persistence he has shown, he can find a hundred others who would surpass him. “There are a million people who are smarter and more intelligent than I am, but you are interviewing me,” he explains, scoring a point. 

We are meeting over breakfast at Westin Hotel’s Seasonal Tastes restaurant

Topics : Games Sports in India Indian companies unicorn companies

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

