Govt decision to rationalise GST is positive: L&T's S N Subrahmanyan

With the government promising major reforms, including goods & services tax (GST) rationalisation, corporate India is preparing for large-scale investment, says Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan. In an interview with Dev Chatterjee and Vishal Chhabria, he says the business environment in the country has turned positive. Edited excerpts:

What’s your view on the GST reforms?

GST is one of the most significant reforms in India. It brought in the concept of “one nation, one tax”, simplifying compliance and making interpretation easier. Disputes are now minimal.

That said, after five or six years, it is