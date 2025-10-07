Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 10:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST rate cuts impact biz, Dabur likely to see mid-single digit growth in Q2

The maker of Real fruit juice said it faced "short-term moderation in sales" in the second quarter, adding that its operating profit will grow in line with the consolidated revenue

Dabur
“Distributors and retailers also focused on liquidating the existing higher-priced inventory. This resulted in a short-term moderation in sales during the month of September and, consequently, in Q2FY26,” the company stated in its quarter update.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
Oct 07 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Dabur India expects to clock mid-single digit consolidated revenue during the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) due to GST rate rejig, even as the FMCG major asserted that the indirect tax reform will boost purchasing power and jack up consumption in the long run.
 
The company’s key categories like oral care, juices, hair oils, shampoo, digestives, over-the-counter medicines, branded ethicals and culinary, which represents approximately 60 per
