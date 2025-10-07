GST rate cuts impact biz, Dabur likely to see mid-single digit growth in Q2

Dabur India expects to clock mid-single digit consolidated revenue during the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) due to GST rate rejig, even as the FMCG major asserted that the indirect tax reform will boost purchasing power and jack up consumption in the long run.

The maker of Real fruit juice said it faced “short-term moderation in sales” in the second quarter, adding that its operating profit will grow in line with the consolidated revenue.

The company’s key categories like oral care, juices, hair oils, shampoo, digestives, over-the-counter medicines, branded ethicals and culinary, which represents approximately 60 per