Business Standard
Home / Companies / People / India a crown jewel for us as far as impact is concerned: Binance's Seker

India a crown jewel for us as far as impact is concerned: Binance's Seker

Binance's APAC head says India is the fastest-growing digital asset market globally despite regulatory uncertainty, with explosive potential driven by mobile penetration and savvy users

SB Seker, head of APAC at Binance
SB Seker, head of APAC at Binance

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

India has emerged as the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency market despite regulatory ambiguity, attracting the attention of Binance, the world's largest digital asset exchange. With over 80 per cent mobile and internet penetration, uniform adoption across tier-1 to tier-4 cities, and a young, digitally savvy population, India represents what Binance calls a “crown jewel” opportunity, said SB Seker, head of APAC at Binance. In a face-to-face interview with Peerzada Abrar, on the sidelines of India Blockchain Week Conference, Seker discusses the company's strategy for navigating India's unclear licensing framework, competing with local exchanges, and capitalising on a market where retail and
