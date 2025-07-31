'UK steel ops to break even by FY26 as Tata cuts blast furnace losses'

A day after Tata Steel more than doubled its consolidated net profit in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26 (FY26), T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, and Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, discuss a range of issues with Ishita Ayan Dutt during a video interview. Edited excerpts:

What is the impact of the US-UK and US-European Union (EU) trade deals on your European operations?

T V Narendran: For the US-UK, what has been agreed upon is a 10 per cent duty on exports from the UK to the US. That is better than what