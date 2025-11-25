Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 11:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India one of the strongest global hotel markets, says JLL Apac head

India one of the strongest global hotel markets, says JLL Apac head

Gaurav Sharma that the growing investor confidence was leading to record levels of signings and transactions, pushing up industry metrics

Xander Nijnens, senior MD at JLL Hotels and Hospitality, and head of advisory and asset management, Apac, and (right) Gaurav Sharma, MD, hotels, India, and senior director hotels capital markets, Asia, JLL
Roshni Shekhar
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

India’s hospitality sector is witnessing one of its strongest growth cycles. Xander Nijnens, senior managing director at JLL Hotels and Hospitality and head of advisory and asset management, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Gaurav Sharma, managing director hotels, India and senior director hotels capital markets, Asia, JLL told Roshni Shekhar in an interview that the growing investor confidence in the country’s hospitality industry across institutional investors and family offices was leading to record levels of signings and transactions, pushing up industry metrics. Edited excerpts:
 
How has India evolved as a market for global investors in terms of investments in the hospitality
Topics : JLL Hotel industry hospitality
Business Standard
