Leo Puri joins Apax India as chairman; advisor on long-term growth strategy

Private equity firm, Apax Partners LLP today appointed Leo Puri as an Advisor to Apax and Chairman of Apax India. In the newly created role, Leo Puri will advise Apax on the long-term growth strategy of the firm in the region.

In a statement, the firm said Puri has extensive experience in private capital and the broader financial services industry, having held senior roles at UTI Asset Management, McKinsey & Company, and Warburg Pincus in India. Puri also previously served as the Chairman of JP Morgan Chase for South and Southeast Asia and currently sits on the Boards of Tata Sons, Hindustan Unilever, and Dr. Reddy’s.