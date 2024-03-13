Sensex (    %)
                             
Leo Puri joins Apax India as chairman; advisor on long-term growth strategy

Puri also previously served as the Chairman of JP Morgan Chase for South and Southeast Asia and currently sits on the Boards of Tata Sons, Hindustan Unilever, and Dr. Reddy's

Leo Puri

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Private equity firm, Apax Partners LLP today appointed Leo Puri as an Advisor to Apax and Chairman of Apax India. In the newly created role, Leo Puri will advise Apax on the long-term growth strategy of the firm in the region.

In a statement, the firm said Puri has extensive experience in private capital and the broader financial services industry, having held senior roles at UTI Asset Management, McKinsey & Company, and Warburg Pincus in India. Puri also previously served as the Chairman of JP Morgan Chase for South and Southeast Asia and currently sits on the Boards of Tata Sons, Hindustan Unilever, and Dr. Reddy’s.
Puri will partner with Anurag Sud, Head of Apax India, and the ten-strong India investment team, providing mentorship, strategic advice, operational input, and advice in assessing new investment opportunities, where relevant, said a statement from Apax. Sud will continue to lead and manage day-to-day operations in India, with support from London-based Partner Rohan Haldea.

Apax Partners Leo Puri

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

