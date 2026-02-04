Investor needs to know AI is transformative: Fractal CEO Velamakanni
Enterprise AI firm Fractal Analytics sets ₹857-900 IPO price band as cofounder Srikanth Velamakanni bets on long-term growth, R&D and India's AI future
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
premium
Listen to This Article
Fractal Analytics on Wednesday announced the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹857–900 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹1,023.5 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares aggregating up to ₹1,810.4 crore, targeting a valuation of around ₹15,840 crore at the upper band. In a virtual interview, Srikanth Velamakanni, chief executive officer and cofounder of Fractal, spoke to Shivani Shinde about the IPO and the company’s plans. Edited excerpts: