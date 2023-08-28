Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Shriram Finance's Umesh Revankar takes charge as chairman of FIDC

Revankar, the newly elected chairman of FIDC, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity

Umesh Revankar

Umesh Revankar

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), the representative body for asset and loan financing of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), has appointed Umesh Revankar as its new chairman. The managing committee elected Revankar unanimously during a meeting held in Mumbai. Currently serving as the Executive Vice Chairman for Shriram Finance, he brings with him decades of experience and expertise in the financial services industry.

Revankar, the newly elected chairman of FIDC, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity. He stated, "It’s an honour to assume the role of chairman at FIDC, an organisation that plays a crucial role in shaping the financial services landscape of our country. I look forward to partnering with members and the community and contribute to the industry's growth and development during my tenure. FIDC’s commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation is something I deeply resonate with."

With an illustrious career spanning over three and a half decades, Revankar has a distinguished career in the financial services industry. Joining as an executive trainee with Shriram Group in 1987, he has risen through the ranks, assuming various responsibilities and key leadership roles in business operations. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in making Shriram Transport Finance Co. the largest commercial vehicle financer in India. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in finance from Mangalore University and has also attended an Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

In addition to his contributions to Shriram Finance, Revankar serves as a director for several companies within the Shriram Group, including Shriram Automall India, Shriram General Insurance, and Shriram Life Insurance.

Now, with his election as chairman of FIDC, Revankar is poised to lead the organisation into a new era of growth and innovation. Assuming the chairmanship for a two-year term commencing on August 23, he brings a strong vision and a deep understanding of the financial services landscape to the role. Under the dynamic leadership of Revankar, FIDC is poised to spearhead growth and foster innovation within the organisation, a statement said on Monday.

Kamlesh Gandhi, CMD of MAS Financial Services, and K V Srinivasan, chief executive officer of Profectus Capital, will act as the co-chairmen of FIDC.

Also Read

Shriram Life Insurance net rises over 50-fold to Rs 156 cr in FY23

Shriram Properties, ASK Property Fund invest Rs 206 cr in a Chennai project

MSME, gold will grow faster than any other segment: Shriram Finance CEO

Shriram Finance consolidated net rises 18% to Rs 1,288 crore in Q4

Shriram Life aims to double rural presence by 2025 using digital campaign

Axis Bank's Neelkanth Mishra appointed as UIDAI's part-time chairman

Citi MD Ravi Kapoor to retire next month; K Balasubramanian to take over

P R Seshadri to become new managing director and CEO of South Indian Bank

Colliers India appoints Badal Yagnik as new CEO with immediate effect

Byju's ropes in former Infosys senior exec Richard Lobo for HR functions

Topics : NBFCs Shriram Group

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon