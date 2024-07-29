Srinivasan blames price war, cost pressure as reasons for his exit

On Sunday morning, much before the news of Kumar Mangalam Birla-controlled UltraTech Cement acquiring India Cements Ltd came out in the media, its managing director Narayanaswami Srinivasan made an emotional farewell speech to his employees. He blamed that while the price war by "competitors can crush" ICL, the inability to sell its land parcels to tide over the financial crisis also led to the last resort of selling the company.

Addressing a team of 300 select employees, the 79-year-old veteran was probably saying goodbye to his 55-year-old career in the cement industry, with so many ups and downs too. However, he assured them that there is "no need for anybody in India Cements to feel insecure or threatened." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I am going to leave India Cements. The reason is that our competitors can crush us with lower prices. With a slightly higher cost of production, we had taken all steps to reduce our costs," he said.

It was in 1946 that SNN Sankaralinga Iyer and TS Narayanaswami (Srinivasan’s father), both from Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, founded ICL. The company became the first in India to offer a public issue, immediately after Independence. Due to an unexpected turn of events, Srinivasan had to take charge as the joint managing director of the company in his early 20s when his father passed away in 1969.

Later, in 1979, a battle between him and the then managing director KS Narayanan, the other founder’s son, led to Srinivasan moving out of the company as MD. In between, he reportedly foiled an attempt by ITC too, to take over the company. After a long battle between the two parties, Srinivasan returned to the company as MD in 1989, while Narayanan’s son N Sankar, chairman, Sanmar Group, was made non-executive chairman.

After that, with the acquisition of Coromandel Cement plant at Cuddapah in 1990, India Cements became the largest producer of cement in South India. The first successful hostile takeover in India was also done by the company when it acquired Raasi Cements in 1998.

Srinivasan's love for cricket is also well known as he started Chennai Super Kings and also went on to be president of BCCI and chairman of ICC.

While struggling due to financial pressure in recent times, the company was banking on its land bank. The company has about 26,000 acres in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and the plan was to monetise the surplus land to cut down debt and for capital expenditure. "We had taken all steps to reduce our cost and we were also relying on an investor to purchase a significant amount of land we own, which would have alleviated many problems. But that did not happen, and therefore, we reverted to the solution we had considered earlier, which is selling the company," Srinivasan said. According to sources, the company's total debt stands at around Rs 2,500 crore.

He said that he personally discussed with Birla the future of employees in the company. "No need for anybody in India Cements to feel insecure or threatened. The future is as solid as when I was head of the plant. You constitute the core of the cement business. You must work with the belief that everything will be the same as before. I really wish you all the best," Srinivasan concluded.