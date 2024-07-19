Sanjeev Krishan re-elected as chairman of PwC in India for second term

PwC India announced on Friday that Sanjeev Krishan has been re-elected as its chairperson for a second term. Krishan, 53, will hold the post for four years beginning April 1, 2025.

The consultancy said that Krishan would continue to represent it externally and internally. He will also continue to serve on the PwC Global Strategy Council.

Krishan's first term as chairperson started on January 1, 2021. He joined PwC in 1991 as an articled trainee. In 2006, he became a partner and led the firm's Deals, Transactions, and Private Equity business.

Krishan also did a brief stint with PwC Sweden as part of an international exchange programme, where he worked with several private equity funds and corporate clients, mostly on cross-border deals.

"His re-election is a testament to his remarkable contributions towards building a future-ready firm, greater prominence in the domestic market and an expanded footprint within the PwC Network. His forward-thinking approach to leveraging technology is helping drive innovation and efficiency across the firm," said Dinesh Arora, chair - Partnership Oversight Committee, PwC in India.

Calling his re-election "humbling", Krishan said that PwC would "continue to ensure that we have the right capabilities to help our clients effectively leverage these possibilities and capitalise on growth opportunities that lie ahead".

"As we navigate the years ahead, macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical realignments throw open numerous challenges and possibilities for us," he added. "The Indian economy, with its robust growth potential, is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the global economic landscape."

Krishan is also a part of FICCI’s National Committee on Stressed Assets and a member of the CII Corporate Governance Council as well as the CII Economic Affairs Council. Sanjeev is also a member of the SEBI Primary Market Advisory Committee.