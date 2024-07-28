UltraTech to obtain 32.72% stake in India Cements, deal triggers open offer

UltraTech had in June made a financial investment of Rs 1,889 crore for a 22.77 per cent equity at a price of Rs 268 per share.

India’s largest cement maker UltraTech Cement on Sunday said it will acquire a 32.72 per cent stake in India Cements from the South entity’s promoters. The deal, valued at Rs 3,954 crore, will trigger an open offer which if fully subscribed will raise the total cost for UltraTech to Rs 7,100 crore.

In its Sunday statement, the Aditya Birla Group cement entity said post signing of the share purchase agreements and obtaining regulatory approvals, UltraTech will pay Rs 3,954 crore at Rs 390 per share for buying 32.72 per cent stake in India Cements from the promoters & their associates. In Friday's trade, India Cements share price closed at Rs 374.60 per share.

India's largest cement company added the share purchase will trigger a mandatory open offer, at the same price at Rs 390 per share. “The Open Offer will be done subsequently after obtaining all regulatory approvals,” UltraTech said in its statement.

UltraTech had in June made a financial investment of Rs 1,889 crore for a 22.77 per cent equity at a price of Rs 268 per share. UltraTech picked this stake from the open market from billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani and his associated entities.

“Post this (June) financial investment, the promoter group approached us as they wanted to sell their holding in the company, and we found it appropriate to acquire their stake in the company,” UltraTech said on Sunday.

India Cements has a total capacity of 14.45 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of grey cement. Of this, 12.95 mtpa is in the South (particularly Tamil Nadu) and 1.5 mtpa is in Rajasthan. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to be completed in six months

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said, “UltraTech Cement’s investments over the years, both organic and inorganic, have been designed to propel India to become a building solutions champion globally."

"The India Cements opportunity is an exciting one as it enables UltraTech to serve the Southern markets more effectively and also accelerates our path to 200+ MTPA capacity,” he added.

“It makes little business sense for UltraTech to add capacities through such an acquisition in a market where they already have capacities and expansions underway,” said Jyoti Gupta, analyst with Nirmal Bang.

According to UltraTech’s July investor presentation, the company operates 25 MTPA in South India and plans to add another 10 MTPA by FY27. This is excluding the capacity of 10.75 MTPA expected from the Kesoram Industries deal.

UltraTech on Sunday said the latest deal provides the company an opportunity to evaluate the optimization/ or deferment of the existing capacity expansion plans in the Southern market, given the ready to use assets of India Cements.

It added, “This will help augment the Company’s only integrated unit in Tamil Nadu – i.e., Reddipalayam Cement Works (1.4 MTPA), which has paucity of limestone with limited lifecycle”

Gupta from Bang also noted, “If they (UltraTech) maintain focus on capacity utilisation, it will keep cement prices suppressed impacting financials.”

UltraTech’s latest acquisition, will put another 14.5 MTPA capacity between its closest rival Adani Cement and itself. As of June, UltraTech had an operational capacity of 149.5 MTPA in India and 154.9 MTPA overall (including overseas). Ambuja Cements-ACC (Adani-promoted entities) operated 77 MTPA as of March, excluding underway acquisitions.

All top four cement makers in India are in a rush to add fresh capacities, to capture India’s infrastructure fuelled demand. Of these, UltraTech plans to operate 200 MTPA by 2028, while Adani aims for 140 MTPA in the same period.

Adani-promoted Ambuja Cements has been on an acquisition spree, particularly expanding capacity in South India. Industry analysts see UltraTech’s latest move as also keeping Adani out of acquiring India Cements.

However, not everyone is convinced the deal is lucrative for UltraTech. “The deal would have made absolute sense for a group like Adani which looks to enhance pan-India presence,” said Gupta from Nirmal Bang.