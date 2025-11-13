Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Steel UK arm recovery tied to market conditions, not management

Tata Steel UK arm recovery tied to market conditions, not management

Tata Steel's top executives say Q3 prices will soften but higher volumes will offset the impact; Europe to benefit from import curbs, while UK turnaround may take longer

(L-R) T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel; Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, Tata Steel
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after Tata Steel’s net profit surged nearly fourfold, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer T V Narendran and Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Koushik Chatterjee discuss a range of issues with Ishita Ayan Dutt during a video interview. Edited excerpts:
 
Tata Steel’s profit jumped 272 per cent year-on-year. Steel prices have been weak in the domestic market. What’s the outlook for the third quarter (Q3)?
 
T V Narendran: Our guidance for prices in India is about ₹1,500 per tonne lower in Q3 compared to the second quarter (Q2). Pricing is driven by weak international markets — you
