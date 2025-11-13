Tata Steel UK arm recovery tied to market conditions, not management

A day after Tata Steel’s net profit surged nearly fourfold, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer T V Narendran and Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Koushik Chatterjee discuss a range of issues with Ishita Ayan Dutt during a video interview. Edited excerpts:

Tata Steel’s profit jumped 272 per cent year-on-year. Steel prices have been weak in the domestic market. What’s the outlook for the third quarter (Q3)?

T V Narendran: Our guidance for prices in India is about ₹1,500 per tonne lower in Q3 compared to the second quarter (Q2). Pricing is driven by weak international markets — you