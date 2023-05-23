close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Textile industry veteran Karumuttu T Kannan passes away in Madurai

Kannan was a board member of TVS Motor and other companies, and an educationalist associated with several institutions

BS Reporter Chennai
Veteran industrialist Karumuttu T Kannan

Veteran industrialist Karumuttu T Kannan

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Veteran industrialist Karumuttu T Kannan (70) passed away in Madurai on Tuesday morning. Kannan was the chairman of Tamil Nadu-based Thiagarajar Mills and a board member of TVS Motor.
Kannan was also a leading educationalist and the president of Thiagarajar College, Madurai, and chairman and correspondent of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai. According to media reports, his last rites will be performed on Wednesday at 2 pm in Kochadai in Madurai district.

Kannan was a graduate in business administration from Madurai University and had a wide range of experience in the textile industry. He held the position of chairman of the Textiles Committee, Mumbai, the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, Mumbai, and Chairman of the South India Mills’ Association during 1990-92. He was also the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region, Chennai, and a member of the Southern regional board of the Industrial Development Bank of India.
He was a syndicate member of Anna University, Chennai, and was on the Boards of Governors of Indian Institute of Management Indore and National Institute of Technology, Trichy. Besides, he was a member of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education, Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission, senate of Madurai Kamaraj University and academic council of Anna University. He was also on the boards of several Indian companies. He was awarded the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Award in 2014 by the Tamil Nadu government for the promotion of education and social service.

Also Read

Keshub Mahindra: A leading industrialist very different from the ultra-rich

'Do not worry about future', Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan writes to employees

We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life CEO & MD Kannan

A veteran's veteran

IIM Ahmedabad ranked top MBA college in India, followed by IIM-B, IIM-K

Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies at 87 in London: Family spokesperson

IAS officer with varied experience: Ravneet Kaur, first woman chief of CCI

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Our recovery is more than slippages: Indian Bank MD & CEO Shanti Lal Jain

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Topics : TVS Motor Tamil Nadu

First Published: May 23 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Vivriti seeks $250 mn for India's debut ABS private debt investment

Vivriti Asset Management
2 min read

Public transport tech firm Chalo raises $45 million, to expand globally

funds
3 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

Succession planning: Shashwat Goenka to become chairman of Spencer's Retail

spencer's
2 min read

ITC sets up consumer goods manufacturing unit in Odisha, CM inaugurates

ITC Chairman Y C Deveshwar addresses shareholders in the presence of other board members during 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)
3 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

BPCL
2 min read

JSW Steel, Japan's JFE ink pact to manufacture electrical steel in India

The reliefs and concessions sought by JSW were part of the committee of creditors approved resolution plan
2 min read

72% cash-on-delivery orders on Zomato paid via Rs 2,000 notes since May 19

Zomato
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon