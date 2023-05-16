close

Govt appoints Ravneet Kaur as CCI chairperson for next five years

There has been no full-time Chairperson for the competition regulator since Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted office in October 2022

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 10:46 AM IST
The government has appointed Ravneet Kaur as the Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to an official order.

There has been no full-time Chairperson for the competition regulator since Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted office in October 2022.

CCI Member Sangeeta Verma has been acting as the Chairperson since October last year.

The appointment of Ravneet Kaur, a 1988 Punjab cadre IAS officer, will be for a period of five years from the date of assuming charge or till the date of attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, as per the order dated May 15.

The Chairperson will get a consolidated salary of Rs 4,50,000 per month without house and car, it added.

First Published: May 16 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

